Many Veteran Bradley County Officeholders Unopposed

D. Gary Davis has qualified to run for another term as Bradley County's county mayor, and he could see opposition. Most other veteran officeholders may sail back into office.
County Commission Chairman Johnny Mull announced back in September that he would seek the seat of county mayor. He picked up papers to run for the post on Dec. 20, but he has not yet returned them. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.
Steve Lawson is running again for sheriff, and Steve Crump for district attorney.
Trustee Mike Smith has qualified as have Register of Deeds Dina Swafford, Circuit Court Clerk Gayla Carlean Miller and County Clerk Donna Alley Simpson.
Road Superintendent Sandra Norton Knight has opposition from Tom Collins.
Vicki Beaty is running for School Board 2, Chuck Evans and Joshua Taylor for School Board 4, Amanda Lee for School Board 6, and Jeff Lovingood for School Board 7.
All candidates thus far have listed a Republican affiliation. This is the first year School Board candidates have to give their party.
County Mayor
D. Gary Davis
Johnny Mull
Sheriff
Steve Lawson
Trustee
Mike Smith
Register of Deeds
Dina Swafford
District Attorney
Steve Crump
County Clerk
Donna Alley Simpson
Road Superintendent
Tom Collins
Sandra Norton Knight
Circuit Court Clerk
Gayla Carlean Miller
Public Defender 10th Judicial District (Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties)
Donald Leon Shahan Jr.
School Board 2
Vicki Beaty
School Board 4
Chuck Evans
Joshua Taylor
School Board 6
Amanda Lee
School Board 7
Jeff Lovingood