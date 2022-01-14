Many Veteran Bradley County Officeholders Unopposed

D. Gary Davis has qualified to run for another term as Bradley County's county mayor, and he could see opposition. Most other veteran officeholders may sail back into office.

County Commission Chairman Johnny Mull announced back in September that he would seek the seat of county mayor. He picked up papers to run for the post on Dec. 20, but he has not yet returned them. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.

Steve Lawson is running again for sheriff, and Steve Crump for district attorney.

Trustee Mike Smith has qualified as have Register of Deeds Dina Swafford, Circuit Court Clerk Gayla Carlean Miller and County Clerk Donna Alley Simpson.

Road Superintendent Sandra Norton Knight has opposition from Tom Collins.

Vicki Beaty is running for School Board 2, Chuck Evans and Joshua Taylor for School Board 4, Amanda Lee for School Board 6, and Jeff Lovingood for School Board 7.

All candidates thus far have listed a Republican affiliation. This is the first year School Board candidates have to give their party.

County Mayor

D. Gary Davis

Johnny Mull

Sheriff

Steve Lawson

Trustee

Mike Smith

Register of Deeds

Dina Swafford

District Attorney

Steve Crump

County Clerk

Donna Alley Simpson

Road Superintendent

Tom Collins

Sandra Norton Knight

Circuit Court Clerk

Gayla Carlean Miller

Public Defender 10th Judicial District (Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties)

Donald Leon Shahan Jr.

School Board 2

Vicki Beaty

School Board 4

Chuck Evans

Joshua Taylor

School Board 6

Amanda Lee

School Board 7

Jeff Lovingood