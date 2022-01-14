Georgia Reports 39 More Deaths From The Virus And 14,801 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 39 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,747.

There are 14,801 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,637,633 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 98,822, which is an increase of 322 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 10,066 cases, up 58; 102 deaths



Chattooga County: 4,349 cases, up 40; 99 deaths



Dade County: 2,115 cases, up 11; 21 deaths



Walker County: 11,191cases, up 45; 141 deaths

Whitfield County: 23,026 cases, up 264; 336 deaths