Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

4738 N CROSS RD HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

STATUTORY RAPE



ASHLEY, CHARLES LARRY

2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION SCHEDULE I HEROIN

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II METH



AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON

206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, REBECCA

125 GRAYS CREEK ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF HERION

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE

METH FOR RESALE



BAUTISTA-MARTINEZ, JESUS

3501 DAYTON BLVD APT D11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, STARLA LAQUACIOUS

303 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD

226 HICKORY LN LOOKOUT MTN, 307504706

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROWN, ERIC CHARLES

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BURKS, SONIA

6921 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURKS, SOTERIA

6921 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212510

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARMICHAEL, GARRETT PIERCE

7409 HAMILTON RUN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHASE, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

15 NORTH MILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000



COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE

1615 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122044

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FLETCHER, KEITH MICHAEL3632 SCARLET MAPLE COURT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTFRAIRE, ALEXANDER222 CEDAR RIDGE RD SE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTHAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 38553Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARMAN, ASHLEY K13803 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARRIS, JERALD WAYNE1005 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 334 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HESTER, KERMYCA DAWANNA2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDHIGGINS, THOMAS JEFFERSON4387 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERHOLLOWAY, MARQUIS DEANDRE5516 BELLAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCAR JACKINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJARVIS, THOMAS JASON6204 RIDGE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, CHRISTIAN JAMMORI2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAYNE, RANDY LEE242 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIITAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL OR DELIVERYOR MANUFACTURIREGISSTRATION DRIVINF UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHLONG, KELSEY DANIELLE9909 HALL DR KNOXVILLE, 379231950Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEMONROE, HOLLY NICOLE5608 Old Dayton Pike Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, NICHOLAS WAYNE81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777524Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORROW, BRANDY LEE730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALENEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S125 GRAYS CREEK RD WHITWELL,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF SECHDULE V FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA RD DALTON, 30740Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)OWENS, HAYDEN WADE1312 ELY ROAD APT #9 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPARADIS, CARY THOMAS6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPATTON, KRISTIE ALLENHOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAMIREZ-REYNOSO, BALDOMERO RAMIREZ1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAMSEY, CHELSEA DIONNE128 LEWIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - 1000)SANFORD, DONOVAN A6975 DIXIE RD FORT LEMING, 31905Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSIMMONS, JORDAN ISIAH301 COLEMAN ROAD BAKEWELL, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STORY, SAMUEL JASON4518 HIXSON PIKE APT 17 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE821 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, COURTNEY1210 POPLAR ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILKEY, DAVID RICHARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA