Police Blotter: Felon Finds Rifle And Gives It To Police; Couple Argues Over His Friend Coming To Spend The Night

A man told police he found a green rifle in a ditch while at work. He said he found the rifle at the 400 Block of McBrien Road. The man said he retrieved the firearm and then he notified police once he got home. He told police he is a former felon and he is not allowed to possess firearms. Police retrieved the rifle from the man and transported it to Property.

* * *

An employee at The Salvation Army, 2140 East 28th St., told police there was a man on scene who possibly had a gun. The employee said that as he was standing outside the location, a black male wearing all black and a mask came up to him with a bag against his waist. The employee said that he believes the man was an old employee, who he named, but he was not certain. The employee told police that he did not see a gun, but that the man was holding the bag as if there was a gun inside. He said that the man then walked away before police arrival.

* * *



An anonymous person told police they found a wallet in the Chipotle parking lot at 2122 Gunbarrel Road. They handed the wallet over to police. An officer attempted to contact the owner of the wallet, but was unsuccessful.

* * *

Police observed a man walking in front of traffic who dropped his phone in the roadway on Highway 153. Seeing a slightly unsafe situation, police made contact with the man and encouraged him to cross the road more safely.

* * *

Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle, a white sedan, running outside Doc Holiday Bar, 742 Ashland Terrace. The man in the car told police he was waiting for a waitress who was closing the business. The waitress came out and thanked police for checking on her.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Chula Vista Drive. Police spoke with two men who had a grievance against unknown people, and, with very little evidence, they decided the grievance was with each other. By simply having the men speak to one another, they came to understand their grievance was not with each other. Both men apologized and were chastised by police to attempt to deescalate such conflicts in the future with calm communication.

* * *

An employee at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police a man, they identified, walks to the store property daily and pesters customers by asking for money. The man was not on the scene when police arrived. Officers also could not find any previous reports about the man.



* * *

A caller reported an open door at a residence on Cherryton Drive. The caller said no one should be in the home and they noticed the front door standing open while they were walking their dog. Police saw the front door was open and cleared the structure. No one was inside, and there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A woman on South Germantown Road told police she lost her driver's license the evening before. She said she checked her vehicle and returned to where she thought it was lost, but was unable to locate it.

* * *

A woman told police while she was at work at Mueller Company, 1401 Mueller Ave., the evening before, someone damaged her vehicle. Police saw a dent and scratch on the driver's door. The woman said she does not know who did it; however, security guards at the company are supposed to investigate to find out further information. This is for insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman at Bayberry Apartments, 2300 Wilson St., told police a package containing an Apple iPhone ($900) was supposed to be delivered to her. She said the package is showing as delivered; however, she said that the package needed to be signed for in order to receive it. She said she checked with the front office, who had not seen the package. She said she also checked with FedEx, who told her the package was delivered to the front office. The woman has a Ring doorbell, and said no one approached her doorway to leave a package. She told police this is a leased phone from Xfinity and requires a report for them to replace the phone.

* * *

Police received a hang-up call from a residence on Oak Street. Upon arrival police made contact with a man who had been drinking. Police observed him to be fine and everything was alright.

* * *



A woman told police her iPhone 11 ($2,000) was taken. She said her ID and credit cards were

attached to the phone in a blue case. She said she left her phone on a table at work at Hertz, 5714 Lee Hwy., while a patron she identified was inside. She said she left her phone unattended and when she returned it was gone. She said she believes the man she identified took the phone, but she does not have any evidence. She told police she was able to locate her phone in a trash can

at Kumo restaurant at East Brainerd Road and Lee Highway. Police will attempt to view footage of the suspect at Kumo. The woman said she does want to press charges.

* * *

A man who lives in Texas called to make a report with Chattanooga Police about an identity fraud. The man said that someone working at a business on Georgia Avenue is using his name and SSN. He said that he used ADP application to find this information about his name and SSN being used by someone else. He told police he called the company, but the manager would not look into it without a police report. The man said he made a report with his local agency, as well as Chattanooga. He said the person is making about $620 a week and has been working for about four to five weeks. Police gave him the report number over the phone with all the information he needed. He is going to try and make contact with the company manager again.

* * *

A woman on Lindsay Court called for police assistance. While en route to her residence, dispatch informed police that a man could be heard being audibly upset that his wife had called the police, saying, "You're trying to get me to go back to jail." Upon arrival police made contact with the woman who called. She said her husband was drunk and every time he drinks he becomes hostile and they argue. She said that it has gotten physical before, but not tonight. Police spoke with her husband, who was visibly intoxicated and sitting on the couch. He said that he and his wife were in a verbal altercation because she did not want his friend to come over and stay the night. He said it

hadn't gotten physical and was not going to get physical. Police asked the woman if she wanted her residence placed on the Watch List. She said she did, and after doing so, police got back into service.