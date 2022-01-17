Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, January 17, 2022 33.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Monday, January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

January 17, 2022

January 17, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 10-16


Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 10-16: THOMPSON HOLLY MICHELLE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was in the building who was not a guest. He said when he told the man to leave, he started to cuss at him. The man left prior to police arrival. Management identified the man, saying this is ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine. * -- Someone posted that they had just made synonym buns. I replied "you mean just like the ones that grammar used to make?" I am now blocked. * -- Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers ... if you do find one, what's your plan? * -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Take Blowout Win Over Kentucky, 84,-58

The Tennessee Lady Vols got balanced scoring on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville as they took a blowout victory over Kentucky. The Lady Vols led by as many as 31 points and finished ahead 84-58. Rae Burrell and Tess Darby connected on multiple rainbow threes and Keyen Green was tough under the basket after Tamari Key went out late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury ... (click for more)

Mocs Take Close Home Win Over Furman, 71-69

Malachi Smith knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.6 seconds left and secured the game-winning defensive stop on the other end to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 71-69 win over Southern Conference leader Furman inside a raucous 'Gold Rush' McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Chattanooga moves into first place ... (click for more)


