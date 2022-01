Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48th St Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY

5303 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRAGG, DANIEL SCOTT

126 SIGNAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COX, ROBERT BRIAN

1092 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 30745

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT



DIPRIMA, JOSHUA MICHAEL

119 WESTSIDE CHASE SW CARTERSVILLE, 30120

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ERVIN, TAD

1165 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191121

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER 10000

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

DUI 1ST OFFENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FREE, ROBERT

434 DALEMONT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213480

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT28 VIRGINA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON2512 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374044307Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJOHNSON, ZACHERY RICHARD8956 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYCAR JACKINGJUDE, REGINALD F2007 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWMCCRARY, AARON DEMOND2322 GREENFOREST DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374113925Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM1415 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOLINA, ALEX7111 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWOWENS, ROBERT HUNTER7652 BORISS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKILLERN, KAREN LAMISHA400 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113235Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTEWART, JUSTIN KYLE217 RUSTIC VIEW DR RESACA, 307355052Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge2ND OFFENSE DUITHOMPSON, DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVENTURA, MIGUEL ANGEL601 HOLLY DR ROSSVILLE, 307412806Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)