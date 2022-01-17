Snow Back In Chattanooga Forecast Along With Frigid Temps Later This Week

Snow is back in the Chattanooga forecast later this week along with frigid temperatures.

The big winter storm that brought heavy snow to some sections of Tennessee missed downtown Chattanooga altogether.

However, nearby areas and the mountaintops got snow.

Here is the latest forecast:

Tonight West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Rain before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 28. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday A slight chance of snow after 2pm, mixing with rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.