Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6.
There are several new School Board candidates, including a number of Democrats.
Joe Smith is still unopposed in District 3.
District 6 School Board candidates are Democrat Ben Connor and Republicans Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson.
In District 8, Democrats Katie Perkins and Sandy Norris Smith have applied.
Gary Kuehn is running against incumbent James Walker in District 9.
Both are Republicans.
District 10 candidates thus far are Republicans Roddey Coe and Faye Robinson.
Running in District 11 are Republicans Virginia Anne Manson and Steve McKinney and Democrat Jill Black.
This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers:
County Mayor
Matt Hullander (R)
Sebrena Smedley (R)
Weston Wamp (R)
County Commission
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)
District 2 - Chip Baker (R)
District 3 - Greg Martin (R)
District 4 Warren Mackey (D)
District 5 - Greg Beck (D)
District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R)
District 6 - David Sharpe (D)
District 7 - Lee Helton (R)
District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)
District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)
District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)
District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)
District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)
District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)
School Board
District 3 - Joe Smith (R)
District 6 - Ben Connor (D)
District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)
District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)
District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)
District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)
District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)
District 9 - James Walker (R)
District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)
District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)
District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)
District 11 - Jill Black (D)
District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)
Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R)
Circuit Court Judge
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)
Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)
Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)
Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)
Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)
Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)
Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)
City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty
Juvenile Court Judge
Rob Philyaw (R)
County Clerk
Bill Knowles (R)
George Ryan Love (D)
Chester Heathington
Juvenile Court Clerk
Gary Behler (R)
Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)
Circuit Court Clerk
Larry Henry (R)
Register of Deeds
Marc Gravitt (R)
District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R)
Coty Wamp (R)
Public Defender
Steve Smith (R)
County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)