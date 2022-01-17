This is the updated list of candidates who have picked up papers:

Running in District 11 are Republicans Virginia Anne Manson and Steve McKinney and Democrat Jill Black.

District 10 candidates thus far are Republicans Roddey Coe and Faye Robinson.

There are several new School Board candidates, including a number of Democrats.

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6.

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Won't Leave The Read House; From Out Of Town Man Watches His Pig Purse Get Stolen Off His Porch

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was ... (click for more)

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has picked up papers to challenge incumbent County Commissioner David Sharpe in District 6. There are several new School Board candidates, including a number ... (click for more)