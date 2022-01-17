 Monday, January 17, 2022 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 55 More COVID Deaths And 31,358 New Cases

Monday, January 17, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 55 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,800.

There are 31,358 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,668,938 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 99,536, which is an increase of 714 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 10,338 cases, up 272; 103 deaths, up 1

Chattooga County: 4,474 cases, up 125; 99 deaths

Dade County: 2,154 cases, up 39; 21 deaths

Walker County: 11,382 cases, up 191; 142 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 23,785 cases, up 759; 337 deaths, up 1


Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Challenging David Sharpe In County Commission District 6


Employees of The Read House, 107 West Martin Luther King Blvd., called police in regards to a homeless person in the building who was refusing to leave. An employee told police a black male was in the building who was not a guest. He said when he told the man to leave, he started to cuss at him. The man left prior to police arrival. Management identified the man, saying this is ... (click for more)

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Way Too Early? Yes It Is

I always laugh when I see the ESPN "Way Too Early" college football poll. It's out right now, just a week after the national championship game won by Georgia. I found another reason why it's laughable. Of the 25 teams in the poll, seven are from the SEC, and Tennessee is not among them. That means that ESPN feels the Volunteers are not among the best seven teams in the conference ... (click for more)


