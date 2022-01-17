Georgia Has 55 More COVID Deaths And 31,358 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 55 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,800.

There are 31,358 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,668,938 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 99,536, which is an increase of 714 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 10,338 cases, up 272; 103 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 4,474 cases, up 125; 99 deaths



Dade County: 2,154 cases, up 39; 21 deaths



Walker County: 11,382 cases, up 191; 142 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 23,785 cases, up 759; 337 deaths, up 1