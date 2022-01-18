 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 36.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

TSA Firearm Discoveries At Tennessee Airports Spike In 2021

January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 18, 2022


Transportation Security Administration officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 283 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2021. Nashville International Airport (BNA) broke a ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AXMACHER, RONDA MICHELLE 4415 N FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain ... (click for more)



TSA Firearm Discoveries At Tennessee Airports Spike In 2021

Transportation Security Administration officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 283 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2021. Nashville International Airport (BNA) broke a statewide record with 163 guns found, a total higher than the sum of all Tennessee airports combined in 2020. Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Way Too Early? Yes It Is

I always laugh when I see the ESPN "Way Too Early" college football poll. It's out right now, just a week after the national championship game won by Georgia. I found another reason why it's laughable. Of the 25 teams in the poll, seven are from the SEC, and Tennessee is not among them. That means that ESPN feels the Volunteers are not among the best seven teams in the conference ... (click for more)


