Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

I always laugh when I see the ESPN "Way Too Early" college football poll. It's out right now, just a week after the national championship game won by Georgia. I found another reason why it's laughable. Of the 25 teams in the poll, seven are from the SEC, and Tennessee is not among them. That means that ESPN feels the Volunteers are not among the best seven teams in the conference ... (click for more)