City Pays Developer Pratt $425,000 As Settlement For "Over-Reach" In Zoning Case

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The city of Chattanooga has agreed to pay developer James Pratt $425,000 as settlement of a federal lawsuit he brought after the City Council in 2018 voted 6-3 to squelch a development he planned at The Quarry on Read's Lake Road.

The City Council at the time went along with a request by Councilman Chip Henderson to place new conditions in the current C-2 zoning that had the effect of downzoning the property against the owner's wishes.

Mr.

Pratt at the time said the city "over-reached." He said, "This is improper, illegal and just not right."

The developer noted that the city 16 years earlier had changed about 600 tracts to C-2. He earlier told the Planning Commission, "To go back to the zoning from 16 years ago, that's crazy."

At the time, then-City Attorney Phil Noblett said the law "does allow the imposing of conditions for the benefit of the public."

Six council members (Ken Smith, Anthony Byrd, Jerry Mitchell, Russell Gilbert, Erskine Oglesby and Chip Henderson) were in the majority, while Demetrus Coonrod voted no and Carol Berz and Darrin Ledford abstained.

Developer Pratt has been planning to put a development at the former golf course, but neighbors are fiercely opposed.

Plans for The Quarry included 25 single-family home lots on two cul-de-sac roads near the clubhouse, 10 apartments, 60 townhomes and four single-family lots in a middle section, and 24 townhomes, 16 apartments and five single-family lots at the south end.

Councilman Henderson said the property was rezoned from R1 to R4/C-1 in 1977. He said there was a change in 1980 to allow a restaurant and bar. In 1992, he said the City Council carried out a wholesale rezoning that changed a number of C-1 zones to C-2, including The Quarry clubhouse portion.

Councilman Henderson said C-2 is "the wild, wild West. You can do almost anything you want to in a C-2."

As part of the settlement, 1.55 acres will be transferred to the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy.


January 18, 2022

Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 10,841 New Cases

January 18, 2022

Ooltewah Man Charged With Attack On Female Uber Driver

January 18, 2022

Cleveland City Schools To Close Wednesday Due To High Level Of Staff Absences


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,833. There are 10,841 new cases reported on Tuesday, ... (click for more)

An Ooltewah man has been charged with raping a female Uber driver in an incident on Saturday night that began at the Chili's on Gunbarrel Road. Zachery Johnson is charged with aggravated rape, ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Wednesday. Officials said it is "d ue to the high level of staff absences." (click for more)



Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)

Flames' PJay Smith Named GSC Freshman Of The Week For Fourth Time

For the second straight week and fourth time overall PJay Smith has been recognized as the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week. Smith scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in as the Flames rolled past Montevallo, 89-65 on Saturday afternoon for their third straight win. The LaVergne, Tenn. native is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on the season. The ... (click for more)


