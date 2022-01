A seven-story apartment complex is planned at 2378 Chestnut St. by a new off ramp being built for traffic coming into Chattanooga from Moccasin Bend.

The project is to include two stories of parking and five for the 245 apartment units.

The site is 2.13 acres. It is across from the U.S. Pipe property that is still awaiting development.

The applicant is Jefferson Holley and RFM Development.