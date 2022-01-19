Commission Puts Off Vote Barring Constitutional Officers From Paying Near Relatives With County Funds

The County Commission has put off a vote on a resolution by Commissioner Tim Boyd that would bar constitutional officers from using county funds to pay near relatives.

Commissioner Greg Martin said that was a matter "that ought to be considered during budget hearings, not during the middle of a political campaign."

The matter is to be taken back up in June.

Commissioner Boyd had said he needed a short delay in order to get an opinion from CTAS on whether the resolution was in conflict with state nepotism law.

However, he voted against the longer delay.

He said he had been accused of being vindictive on the matter, but he said it was an important matter with implications for the future.

The resolution would mainly affect District Attorney Neal Pinkston, whose wife and her brother work for him.

Mr. Pinkston prosecuted Commissioner Boyd on an extortion charge.