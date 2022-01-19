Hamilton County Reports 10 More COVID Deaths And 600 Positive Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 600 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 479 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 81,080.

There were 10 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 946.

“The ten deaths reported today by the Hamilton County Health Department occurred within the last five days and are not as a result of the review of death certificates by the Office of the Medical Examiner,” said officials with the Hamilton County Department of Health.

It is reported the deaths were six men and four women; seven white, one black, and two race not determined; one age 31-40, two age 51-60, three age 61-70, three age 71-80, and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 250 in Hamilton County, up from 239 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 110 Hamilton County inpatients and 42 patients are in ICU, up from 39 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 74,330, which is 92 percent. There are 5,804 active cases, compared to 6,103 on Tuesday.