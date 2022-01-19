 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Reports 10 More COVID Deaths And 600 Positive Cases

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 600 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 479 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 81,080. 

There were 10 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 946.

“The ten deaths reported today by the Hamilton County Health Department occurred within the last five days and are not as a result of the review of death certificates by the Office of the Medical Examiner,” said officials with the Hamilton County Department of Health.

It is reported the deaths were six men and four women; seven white, one black, and two race not determined; one age 31-40, two age 51-60, three age 61-70, three age 71-80, and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 250 in Hamilton County, up from 239 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 110 Hamilton County inpatients and 42 patients are in ICU, up from 39 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 74,330, which is 92 percent. There are 5,804 active cases, compared to 6,103 on Tuesday.


January 19, 2022

Man Arrested After Stealing Public Works Truck; Driving It Through Security Gate

A man charged with stealing a public works truck and destroying a facility gate is being charged with burglary and vandalism. Chattanooga Police responded to an in-progress vehicle theft near the city of Chattanooga Public Works Department. In the early hours of the morning, an off-duty officer said he saw a Public Works truck barge into and through the security gate and drive ... (click for more)

City Of Chattanooga To Seek Public Input On 2023 Operating And Capital Budgets Starting Next Week

Beginning next week, the City of Chattanooga will seek community input on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Due to the current surge in local COVID cases attributed to the Omicron variant, the City will host three virtual meetings to gather investment ideas from residents that will support implementation of the Kelly administration’s One Chattanooga plan. “From the feedback ... (click for more)

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)


