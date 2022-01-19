Several Hamilton County Schools Shift To Remote Learning

 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Several Hamilton County Schools are shifting to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

 

Officials said, "The health and well-being of all Hamilton County students and staff has and will always be our highest priority. We are monitoring the current wave of COVID-19 spreading across our community and schools.

 

"Current state law does not permit the entire school district to shift to remote learning outside of a declared state of emergency.  Waivers are submitted to the State Commissioner of Education on a school-by-school basis for consideration and approval for a school to pivot to remote instruction for a period of five calendar days. 

 

"Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following schools have shifted to remote learning:"

 

School

Dates

Rivermont Elementary

1/20-1/24

Nolan Elementary

1/20-1/24

Harrison Elementary

1/20-1/24

Spring Creek Elementary

1/20 & 1/21

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) Lower & Upper

1/20-1/24

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA)

1/20-1/24

STEM School

1/20 &1/21 9th & 10th grade only

Hixson Elementary

1/20-1/24

Ooltewah Elementary

1/20 & 1/21

 

"All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled. 

 

"Each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

 

"Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority.

Therefore, our COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements.

 

"We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies."

 


Man Arrested After Stealing Public Works Truck; Driving It Through Security Gate

A man charged with stealing a public works truck and destroying a facility gate is being charged with burglary and vandalism. Chattanooga Police responded to an in-progress vehicle theft near the city of Chattanooga Public Works Department. In the early hours of the morning, an off-duty officer said he saw a Public Works truck barge into and through the security gate and drive ... (click for more)

City Of Chattanooga To Seek Public Input On 2023 Operating And Capital Budgets Starting Next Week

Beginning next week, the City of Chattanooga will seek community input on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Due to the current surge in local COVID cases attributed to the Omicron variant, the City will host three virtual meetings to gather investment ideas from residents that will support implementation of the Kelly administration’s One Chattanooga plan. “From the feedback ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)


