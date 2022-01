Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, TRENTON DEVON

2601 OLVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37440

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAINS, NIMRAT K

137 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BASTIAN, LORI KATHERINE

4007 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37307

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE

1418 STRATTON PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BILLINGS, SHYLO S

1607 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

3960 A AREN PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHANNELL, GAVIN STEELE

718 MCCALLIE AVE APT 5202A CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES

803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



COX, WILLIAM THOMAS

3905 WASHINGTON PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAIG, HENRY MONROE

8030 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



DAVIS, MONTEZ LEVELL

3609 WELDING DR.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ESCALON, JOEY NMN1914 LAKEWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEDERAL HOLDEVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRETT, DUSTIN PAUL202 HIDDEN VALLEY RD/ HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOLSON, JESSIE LEE725 HUNNINGTON WAY NW LILBURN, 30047Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTIMPROPER PASSINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHAGIN, JEFFERY917 MANIS RD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, STARLA KAY1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAYNES, MICHAEL RICHARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHUSKEY, ROBERT1528 PAMELA DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONJAMES, AMBER2841 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJIMENEZ CESAREO, GAMALIEL3108 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJONES, AARON CORNEILIUS1128 TIFTONIA VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, JESSICA3238 LOCKWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT1316 KELLY STREET #10 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMARWOOD, SANDY C1107 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)MCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL44 WEATHERSTONE LN ROCK SPRING, 307398026Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCNABB, ROGER LEE4503 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MELLEIN, DAVIDHOMELESS CAHTTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE322 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)MORGAN, TILFORD HUNTER102 KIMBALL COVE ROAD KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN3818 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS COCAINE RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS COCAINE RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS ADDERALL RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)NIX, ADAM GWENN1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,OWNBY, JOSHUA TRAVIS4518 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS2776 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073608Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELL, DAVID PATRICK5433 DAYTON BOULEVARD/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, DEVIN181 APPALACHIA TRIAL NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWANSON, BRIAN ANDERSON1320 KERLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME7403 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLIWOOD, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTALKINGWATKINS, MARQUITA SHARI824 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL811 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYWOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYOUNG, RANDALL LEERR 2 BOX 186 MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)