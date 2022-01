A man, 42, has died from injuries sustained in an accident on Jan. 3, on Highway 153.

The accident occurred around 9:56 a.m., when the man was traveling north, lost control of his car for unknown reasons, and struck the center concrete dividing wall.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.