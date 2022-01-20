Fleischmann Says Biden's 1st Year In Office "Disappointing"

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, commenting on the anniversary of President Joe Biden's first year in office, said, “One word can summarize President Biden’s first year in office – disappointing. While I was adamantly opposed to his candidacy, I hoped that President Biden would work to unite our nation and govern through moderate legislation and actions once he took office.

"Sadly, the president has done nothing to unite our nation and has caved to the radical leftwing elements of his party, driving our nation in the wrong direction.

“The crises our nation currently faces: runaway inflation, authoritarian vaccine mandates, a porous southern border, record-high gas and energy prices, a supply chain crisis, and a rudderless foreign policy in Europe and the Middle East, are all occurring due to President Biden’s weak leadership and liberal policies.

“I sincerely hope that the president recognizes that the American people need a dramatic change in course as we begin his second year in office. Our nation cannot handle any more of the current Administration’s horrible policies.”