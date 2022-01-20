Hamilton County Reports 6 Previous Deaths From COVID And 745 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 600 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 81,825.

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 952.

“Of the six deaths reported today by the Health Department, all are deaths added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office,” said officials with the Hamilton County Department of Health.

It is reported the deaths were three men and three women; all white; one age 31-40, two age 71-80, and three age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 245 in Hamilton County, down from 250 on Wednesday. Fifteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 108 Hamilton County inpatients and 43 patients are in ICU, up from 42 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 75,159, which is 92 percent. There are 5,714 active cases, compared to 5,804 on Wednesday.