January 21, 2022
Two employees of Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road told police a man became disorderly and yelled at the employees when an order was wrong. They just wanted the man to be removed and trespassed from the property. Police told the man that he was no longer welcome on the property and not to come back. He left the area on foot.
* * *
Two quick marts that were cited to the beer board on Thursday for selling beer to a minor, blamed new employees, who the owners said made mistakes. Discount Mart, 4300 Norcross Road sold beer to an underage buyer on Dec. 15 during a compliance check of 11 stores in the Hixson and North Chattanooga area. That sale was made without asking to see an ID to verify age. The clerk who ... (click for more)
My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person.
She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58.
This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend.
With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening.
Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
