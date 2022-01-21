Juror Scammers At It Again, Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry Says

Circuit Court Clerk Larry L. Henry advises citizens that there is a jury scam going on locally.

He said, "Citizens are receiving phone calls stating that they must pay a certain amount or will be arrested for missing jury duty.

"Our office will never make phone calls such as these. If anyone receives this type of call, please call law enforcement immediately. Do not make any payments over the phone or meet any individuals to make payments. Some scammers are requesting that people meet them in person to make payments.

"Citizens will never receive a phone call regarding missing jury duty or asking for money to be paid.

"If anyone has any questions regarding jury duty, please call the Jury Clerk in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 423-209-6726."