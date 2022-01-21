Senator Blackburn Delivers Pro-Life Message Supporting The March For Life

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered pro-life video remarks in support of the March for Life.
Senator Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday met with 85 students from Catholic high schools across Middle Tennessee who are in Washington to support the pro-life movement.
January 21, 2022
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered pro-life video remarks in support of the March for Life.
Senator Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday met with 85 students from Catholic high ... (click for more)
Mark Daniel Allen, 64, of Venice, Fl., on Friday was sentenced to 168 months in prison and $700 in special assessments, followed by three years of supervised released, by Judge Travis R. McDonough, ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga ... (click for more)
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn delivered pro-life video remarks in support of the March for Life.
Senator Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday met with 85 students from Catholic high schools across Middle Tennessee who are in Washington to support the pro-life movement. (click for more)
My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person.
She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58.
A pharmacist ... (click for more)
This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend.
I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)
With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening.
Following the victory, Chattanooga improves to 15-4 overall and sits atop ... (click for more)
Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)