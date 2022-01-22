Police Blotter: Man Retrieves His Stolen Tools From Thief; Lottery Tickets Stolen At 7-11

A man on Lynnbrook Avenue said his brother saw via a security camera an older while male stealing tools from the back of the man’s vehicle. The man confronted the suspect and they took off in a green Ford F150 with his tools. The man was able to locate the suspect a short while later. He said when he confronted the suspect again, the suspect returned his tools. The man does not wish to press charges at this time.

* * *

An employee at Burlington at 2521 Lifestyle Way called police and said a man entered the store and took approximately $560 worth of men's and women's clothing items. The employee said he left the store out of the side door. She described the man as being tall and white, with scratches on his face. The employee will call back with any further information.

* * *

A woman in New Hampshire called Chattanooga Police and said she had made an initial report to her local police department and they told her to make a report with CPD since the crime had occurred in Chattanooga. The woman said an unknown female had stolen her identity about two years ago in Manchester, N.H. The unknown female had since used the woman’s identity in North Carolina to purchase a 2005 Honda Civic and gain employment in Chattanooga. The woman said the woman is going by her maiden name and is possibly working somewhere in the area of 201-300 Georgia Ave. The woman said she would gather more information about the female impersonating her and send it when needed. The woman wishes to press charges against the individual for identity theft. The woman is solely Spanish speaking.

* * *

Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a suspicious white male walking around and was last seen entering the coin laundry at 5912 Brainerd Road. The owner of the coin laundry also called in wanting police to remove the suspicious man. An officer spoke with the man inside the laundry and he first gave the officer incorrect identification. Once his identity was corrected, the officer found the man had no active warrants.

* * *

A woman on Ido Way told police her Subaru Crosstrek was damaged from a tree limb that fell from across the parking lot from where her vehicle was parked. The officer saw scratches, dents and a broken rear window, along with debris from the limb scattered across the Subaru.

* * *

A woman told police she was involved in a traffic crash at 5900 Shallowford Road in which she was at fault. She said the other car, a black Chevy Malibu, was driven by a black female that left the scene prior to police arrival. She said the other driver said that she does not have time to wait for police and she will "catch up with them (police) later." The woman said she does not require a crash report, however, she does want it documented that she notified police.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Brainerd Army Store at 5102 Brainerd Road due to an unconscious person. Police arrived and spoke with the man, who appeared sleepy and groggy but not unconscious. The man said he was sleepy from traveling the area on foot. He did say he is a frequent user of "Roxys" and last used earlier that morning. At the time of police contact, the man was able to stand without falling or swaying and was able to answer basic questions the officer asked.

* * *

A man on Dagney Lane told police he found dirty handprints on the siding in the backyard of his house. The man said it appeared someone was traveling through or hiding in his backyard. There is no information on who the person might be.

* * *

An officer saw a red Mercedes and a white Honda sedan parked next to each other at the Americas Best Value at 103 Patten Chapel Road with no tags. While verifying the VIN numbers (both not stolen), the officer saw a man approach the Mercedes and open it with a key and retrieve a file folder from the car and the return to the second floor of the south side of the building.

* * *

A man working at FedEx at 5076 Summit Spring Way said someone entered his unlocked vehicle. He said they stole a Talon Tactical TAR15 AR pistol with a red dot sight, SPA3, and angled forward grip chambered in 5.56 with a 7.5in barrel. The firearm may also have a 30 or 60 round magazine. Police entered the firearm as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to check the interstate off-ramp to Shallowford Road for panhandlers. The officer found two men who were identified. Both were panhandling. The officer warned them both of the laws regarding pedestrians on the interstate and they left the area without further issue.

* * *

The manager of 7/11 at 3725 Jenkins Road said there were two lottery tickets stolen from the office valuing $600. The manager said there are only a small number of employees that enter the office but does not have any further suspect at this time.