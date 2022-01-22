Pikeville Man Charged With Harassment Of Bledsoe County Judge

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained arrest warrants charging a Pikeville man accused of harassing a judge in Bledsoe County.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents began investigating threatening messages sent to a Bledsoe County judge.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Robert R. Skyles, 46, of Pikeville, was the person responsible for the messages.

On Friday, with the assistance of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents took Skyles into custody. He was booked into the Bledsoe County Jail on charges of harassment and retaliation for past action.

No bond had been set yet.

