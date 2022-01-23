Police Blotter: Man Needs To Get His Belongings From Ex-Girlfriend; Car Thief Leaves His BB Gun Behind

A man on Forest Plaza Drive told police his ex-girlfriend has his belongings and is not forthcoming with him about where they are located since the separation. The man said his belongings were last on Gadd Road at his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother's house, and where the two last stayed, but he doesn't believe most of his belongings are there anymore. The man believed some of his belongings were at his ex-girlfriend’s friend's house but hasn't spoken with the friend to confirm. The officer suggested the man call the police for a disorder prevention for each location he believes his belongings are to keep the peace and resolve the issue.

* * *

A man said while he was at work at EPB, someone rummaged through his unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole a CB radio ($20) and some iPhone cords.

* * *

A man at the City Café Diner at 901 Carter St. said his vehicle was broken into and his Glock 43X with a loaded 10-round magazine was stolen. The firearm was placed into NCIC.

* * *

An officer responded to West 46th Street for a group of males in dark clothing attempting to break into cars. Police found three black males walking north on St. Elmo Avenue. Police attempted to stop them but all three males ran in different directions. Police will attempt to get security footage from the reporting person, who wanted to be anonymous.

* * *

A man on Tyner Road said around 4:45 a.m. he heard his 2018 Razor start up and take off from his front yard. The man left his house trying to find the Razor but was unable to. He did not see anyone and was not able to get his cameras to work to get a suspect description. The man is trying to find the vin for the vehicle so it can be entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Holly Berry Lane told police he called just to make sure his lady friend left his apartment without falsely accusing him. She had her things on the front porch waiting for her Uber. The man went inside and waited to walk his dog later so they would refrain from contact.

* * *

An anonymous caller to police said a homeless man appeared to be very upset and wanted police to check on him. On arrival, the officer met with the man and he said he was upset that he woke to someone asking him to leave the property.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there were homeless people sleeping on the property at 7011 Shallowford Road and would like them to be checked on. An officer spoke with two homeless people who said they would voluntarily move along, which they did.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Sylvan Drive to conduct a well-being check on a woman. The woman’s grandmother requested police check on her. The officer arrived and spoke to a resident. They said the woman had been by last night but was not there now and they do not know where she is. They said they would have the woman call her grandmother if they saw her.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue called police and said he found a grey bicycle on his front lawn. He said that he doesn't know who left it on his property and he did not want to throw it away. Police arrived and took the bicycle and turned it into property. It is unknown who the owner of the bike is.

* * *

A woman on Glass Street called police saying that she was arguing with her friend who she only knows as "CJ". The woman said she only met CJ about a month ago. CJ was refusing to leave her residence until the woman called police. CJ left prior to police arrival.

* * *

A woman at Hamilton Pointe at 6574 East Brainerd Road told police someone broke into her vehicle. She said she leaves her car unlocked. She said her registration was taken from her car. The woman said she found a BB gun under the driver seat. Police took the BB gun to property.