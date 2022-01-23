 Sunday, January 23, 2022 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Firefighters Battle 2 Sunday Morning Restaurant Fires

Sunday, January 23, 2022
- photo by CFD

Several LongHorn Steakhouse employees acted fast Sunday morning when a fire in the kitchen got out of control, safely exiting the restaurant and calling 911 for help.

Multiple CFD Red Shift companies responded to the business at 5771 Brainerd Road. The kitchen hood was on fire and flames were coming through the hood vent on the roof. A second alarm was called to bring additional staffing and resources to the scene.

The restaurant was closed at the time. Staff members were inside preparing to open at 11 a.m. for lunch and indicated that the fire started over the chargrill. Firefighters made an interior attack and located fire in the kitchen area as well as the attic space. They extinguished the fire by 10:45 a.m. and then launched salvage and overhaul operations. It was complex because fire made its way to different void spaces in the roof so extensive work was done to make sure all of the flames were fully extinguished. There no injuries.

The business will be closed for the time being following the accidental fire.

“The most important thing is the safety of our team," said LongHorn director of operations. "We are so glad that everyone made it out and that they’re alright. We look forward to serving the public again as soon as possible."

This was the second restaurant fire CFD crews worked Sunday morning. At 6:23 a.m., Blue Shift crews responded to a small fire in the kitchen at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Gunbarrel Road. The sprinkler system in the restaurant activated and kept flames from spreading throughout the business.

The CFD was notified to respond and finished putting the fire out. It appears oily rags smoldered and ignited.

Cheddar’s was closed at the time. The fire was unintentional and accidental and caused minor damage to the structure.


January 23, 2022

January 23, 2022

January 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Needs To Get His Belongings From Ex-Girlfriend; Car Thief Leaves His BB Gun Behind

A man on Forest Plaza Drive told police his ex-girlfriend has his belongings and is not forthcoming with him about where they are located since the separation. The man said his belongings were last on Gadd Road at his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother's house, and where the two last stayed, but he doesn't believe most of his belongings are there anymore. The man believed some of his belongings ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: COLLINS, ARTHUR L 378 PADEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL WHITEVILLE CORRECTIONA WHITEVILLE, 38074 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) DAVIS, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcome His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With Win At #13 Georgia

The No. 5/6 Lady Vols picked up their fifth AP Top-25 win of the season on Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 13/13 Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum, 63-55. Tennessee (18-1/7-0 SEC), the only team undefeated in conference play, is enjoying its best start to a season since the 2007-08 campaign when the squad started 22-1 en route to SEC and NCAA championships. Its league beginning ... (click for more)

UT Men's Basketball Defeats LSU, 64-50

The 24th-ranked Tennessee basketball team led wire-to-wire and avenged an early-season loss to No. 13 LSU in front of a season-high crowd of 21,061 Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The final score was 64-50. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 16 points, including five made 3-pointers. Vescovi also tallied a team-high-tying six rebounds and five assists. Making his second ... (click for more)


