Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd Road. The woman said she is now living close to Brainerd Road and didn’t recognize the man. Police were unable to find him but informed the woman to contact police if she sees him again.

An employee at Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave. called police because a man who is believed to have stolen beer from the store in the past entered the front doors. The suspect selected an 18-pack of Natural Light beer from the cooler and placed cans inside his coat from the package. He dropped cans of beer in the parking lot. The suspect fled north before police arrived.

An officer saw a white Jeep Wrangler pass her at Fagan Street and 38th Street which matched a BOLO of a stolen vehicle. Another officer was at 37th and Alton Park and waited to see if the Jeep showed up there. The second officer saw the Jeep come off of 35th and Alton Park, running the stop sign in the process. It was followed closely by a black Mercedes sedan with a temporary tag, a very dark tinted plate cover, and heavy window tint. The vehicles passed the second officer turning off of Alton Park onto 37th Street. The officer turned to follow and the Jeep took off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes was separated by another vehicle and unable to follow as they approached the tunnels on 37th Street but as soon as they passed the tunnels the Mercedes passed on a double yellow and turned north on Charger Drive where the second officer initiated a traffic stop. The car stopped initially and then fled. A BOLO was issued for both vehicles.

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police and said one of her caregivers stole approximately $15 from her. She gave the caregiver’s name but didn't provide any further detail beyond that. The woman said her caregiver was buying groceries for her and she saw on the receipt that approximately $15 worth of items were not hers. The woman said she didn't want to prosecute and already received the money back from the caregiver for the items that were bought. She said the caregiver’s business was notified and said she would not be returning.

Police attempted to stop a silver Chevy Blazer with dark tinted windows on West 37th Street. Police saw the vehicle SUV traveling east on West 38th Street and activated blue lights. The vehicle sped off from police at a high rate of speed. Police later observed this same vehicle sitting near the intersection of West 37th Street and Highland Avenue unoccupied. Police confirmed the vehicle had illegal tint on the windows and was a rental.

A man said he believed he left his debit car in the ATM at 5407 Brainerd Road. He said while he was on the phone with his bank to turn off his card, a $400 transaction was made at a Shell gas station. Police went to two separate Shell gas stations and neither had any suspect information.

Police responded to the Highway 27 southbound at Manufacturers Road onramp where there was an abandoned car in the roadway, creating a traffic hazard. It was towed by Cains Wrecker.

The alarm company notified the owner of Crust Pizza at 3211 Broad St. and police that a black male was sleeping in the patio area of the restaurant. Police found the man lying down and identified him. He said he was just trying to sleep. Police spoke to the owner of Crust Pizza over the phone and the owner said he didn’t want to prosecute the man, however just wanted him to leave. The man was checked for warrants and then released.

Police were dispatched to East 48th Street to remove an intoxicated man, who refused to leave. When police arrived, they spoke with the complainant who said the man had already left, and while she appreciated police response, police were no longer needed.

An employee at Circle K at 8935 Lee Hwy. said someone had left a firearm in the bathroom on the urinal. Police found the gun - a tan Smith and Wesson. It was not stolen and was turned into property.

Police were called to Proverbs House at 700 East 10th St. where there was a man in the crawlspace. Police spoke with the man and he was told he is now trespassed from the property per the owner's request. He left the area.

An employee of Mike’s Hole in the Wall at 535 Cherokee Blvd. said two men and a woman attempted to leave the bar with alcohol. The employee said his security team attempted to stop them, at which point the patrons became belligerent with his security staff and came at them. The employee said his security staff wrapped the main aggressor in a bear hug and escorted him from the bar. No further altercations happened.