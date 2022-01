Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBORNOZ, MAURICE

979 NO PONE VALLEY RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364844

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



ALLEN, JACOB

10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE



BIGGS, RICHARD MATHEW

1 MAPLE LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSES



BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

1009 Belmeade Ave Chattanooga, 374111409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



COFER, MARTIN HOBART

5433 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE (POSSE



COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE

6202 PYTHON RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONRO, MICHAEL JOHN3312 EASTON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRANDALL, DAYNA RENEE318 WINDSONG DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONDOUGLAS, ALEXIA G8513 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRINKARD, CHRISTOPHER LANE2475 5TH AVE CT/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTETHERTON, CHRIS WAYNE420 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIFLEMING, JOE PATRICK381 HILLEARY ST SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIAGILCHRIST, JOHN WILLIE5935 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID2122 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE1400CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112903Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHARDEMAN, JACOB RYAN100 SOUTH STOVALL ST FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, ANDREW JACKSON3501 Taylor St Chattanooga, 374061404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HARRIS, SARA NICOLE2026 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHOARD, WILLIAM HALE1137 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031536Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HONEA, CARL JAMES3905 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072046Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE (POHOOD, BRITTANY KALAN2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUFF, RICKY LEBRON3831 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111118Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTLOWERY, ANNA DEBORD129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTMOORE, QUINECIA LESHELL3831 RAE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMORENO-MEJIA, DARIANA ODETT1835 NW 64TH ST MIAMI, 33147Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPATE, JAMEEL FAREED5003 LEARNING WAY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POPER, RACHELLE MARIE7514 HIDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 373546965Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPRATT, CHADRICK JOVAN6819 KNOLLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKELY210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSALAZAR, JASMINE1935 MCCONNELL SCHOOL LANE APT 31 HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPSON, JAMES RICHARD1589 ROACH HALLO RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYSKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNYDER, ETHAN B102 WISLEY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE1718 SOUTH KELLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374063843Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)SULLIVAN, ALLISSIA ANTRICE3514 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTSWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY9406 WALNUT ST OOLTEWAH, 373638706Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER G6204 COVINGTON VILLAS DR TUSCALOOSA, 35405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, TODD L711 O Grady Dr Chattanooga, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALDO, CRYSTAL ANN110 MEADOWS PLACE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWIGLEY, JAMES SCOTT158 US GRANT DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWOODARD, WAYNE ROSS624 NEIGHBORS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTYOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH4314 N CROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)