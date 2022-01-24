Anyone Interested In A Vehicle Emissions Testing Site? 4 Are Available

Is anyone in need of a vehicle inspection center. If so, four have suddenly become available.

That happened recently when the unpopular inspection program finally ended.

Chad Wamack of NAI Realty said there is "a rare opportunity to purchase four vehicle inspection centers located around the Chattanooga area. Built in 2005, these properties are in excellent condition and are vacant for new owner occupancy."

Mr. Wamack said prospective buyers should contact him "to submit an offer."

The one at 7460 Bonnyshire Dr. is on 2.6 acres and includes 7,000 square feet. It has four drive-thru bays.

The former emissions center at 5206 Austin Road in Hixson is a little bigger property at 2.86 acres. It has 6,900 square feet.

The site at 720 Eastgate Loop is on 1.85 acres with 4,420 square feet.

Then there is the Riverfront Parkway location. It is on almost two acres with 5,620 square feet.