Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

Sheriff's Deputies Involved In Pursuit; Patrol Vehicle Hit By Suspect Who Is Later Arrested

County Clerk's Office Has Processed Over 15,000 Transactions Since Vehicle Emissions Ended

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The deputy ... (click for more)