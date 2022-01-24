Man Who Was Shot On Freeway Winds Up With 5 Years In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man who was shot on I-75 northbound on July 7, 2020, has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison.

Logan Odom, 25, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

The time is consecutive to a sentence given Odom in Hamilton County Criminal Court on a revocation there.

He had pleaded guilty earlier to use of a firearm in a drug crime.

East Ridge Police officers were dispatched to the freeway shooting on reports that an SUV had wrecked in the median and individual(s) in a gray car had fired at the SUV.

No one was in the SUV when officers arrived. The SUV had several bullet holes in it and there was blood on the driver's side door and center console.

A bag of marijuana was found near the driver's seat.

A construction worker who witnessed the incident said the driver of the SUV appeared to have been shot near his right arm. He was picked up by a white BMW. A short time later police were advised that a man who had been shot in the right arm had been dropped off at the hospital by a white BMW. The man who was shot was identified as Odom.

Just over two weeks later, members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) captured Odom after a short pursuit ending in the 3800 block of Central Avenue.

A precision immobilization technique was used to make the stop. A female occupant complained of an injury and was treated at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Odom was arrested on outstanding charges of aggravated domestic violence and violation of conditions of release.

Odom was on pre-trial release and monitored by Hamilton County Community Corrections utilizing a GPS tracker at the time.