 Monday, January 24, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Feds Say Shot-Caller In Drug Case Was Inmate Serving Life Prison Term For 1st-Degree Murder

Monday, January 24, 2022

Prosecutors said the "shot-caller" in a drug case in Chattanooga Federal Court was a state prison inmate serving a life prison sentence for first-degree murder.

Jordan McGee-Sims, was given a two-year federal prison term for his part in a conspiracy selling heroin and fentanyl. He appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said the role of McGee-Sims was to buy heroin from co-conspirators and resell it.

They said McGee-Sims and an unindicted co-conspirator routinely obtained heroin from unknown sources, sold it and brought the money back to Paul W. Fletcher, who arranged to send the money to the prison inmate or to another individual at the inmate's direction.

 


January 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

January 24, 2022

Sheriff's Deputies Involved In Pursuit; Patrol Vehicle Hit By Suspect Who Is Later Arrested

January 24, 2022

County Clerk's Office Has Processed Over 15,000 Transactions Since Vehicle Emissions Ended


A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The deputy ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported an unprecedented number of motorists applied for a vehicle registration during the past five working days. He said, “Over 15,000 transactions were processed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputies Involved In Pursuit; Patrol Vehicle Hit By Suspect Who Is Later Arrested

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at an excessive speed while driving recklessly. The decision was made not to pursue for safety concerns. The vehicle was then spotted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors