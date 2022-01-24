Feds Say Shot-Caller In Drug Case Was Inmate Serving Life Prison Term For 1st-Degree Murder

Prosecutors said the "shot-caller" in a drug case in Chattanooga Federal Court was a state prison inmate serving a life prison sentence for first-degree murder.

Jordan McGee-Sims, was given a two-year federal prison term for his part in a conspiracy selling heroin and fentanyl. He appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said the role of McGee-Sims was to buy heroin from co-conspirators and resell it.

They said McGee-Sims and an unindicted co-conspirator routinely obtained heroin from unknown sources, sold it and brought the money back to Paul W. Fletcher, who arranged to send the money to the prison inmate or to another individual at the inmate's direction.