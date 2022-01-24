 Monday, January 24, 2022 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Sheriff's Deputies Involved In Pursuit; Patrol Vehicle Hit By Todd Payne Who Is Later Arrested On Multiple Charges

Monday, January 24, 2022

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

 

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at an excessive speed while driving recklessly.

The decision was made not to pursue for safety concerns.

 

The vehicle was then spotted a short time later by another HCSO deputy on Highway 27. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled once again and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit followed Highway 27 until the suspect drove down the grass to get to Signal Mountain Road where he struck the deputy’s vehicle who was pursuing him. The collision rendered the deputy’s vehicle inoperable. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident, continued on until the suspect abandoned the car near the 1700 block Dayton Boulevard and ran on foot.

 

Deputies and additional law enforcement personnel, including Red Bank Police Department and Chattanooga Police Department personnel, responded to the scene to actively search the area for the suspect. HCSO Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drones) and K-9 personnel also responded to the scene to assist with the search efforts. Search efforts eventually culminated around the area of Ashmore Road, in Red Bank.

 

Todd Payne was taken into custody.

 

Payne is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving left of center, aggravated assault, careless driving, cutting in traffic, due care, driving on revoked, driving on roadways lanes for traffic, evading, improper passing, leaving scene of accident with damage to vehicle, left of center, passing school bus (illegal), possession of stolen license plate, resisting arrest, unlawful removal of registration, use of stolen plates, failure to maintain lane, following too close, driving under the influence.

 

Payne also has a current warrant out of Putnam County for escape.


January 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

January 24, 2022

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

January 24, 2022

Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 38,973 New Cases


A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday. Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,116. There are 38,973 new cases reported on Monday, as



Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd ... (click for more)

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday. Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases at the facility - along with a rise in supply costs. Salary cost per hour is at an average $39.89 compared to a budgeted $37.58. Officials said, "Premium differentials were used ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


