Sheriff's Deputies Involved In Pursuit; Patrol Vehicle Hit By Todd Payne Who Is Later Arrested On Multiple Charges

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at an excessive speed while driving recklessly.

The decision was made not to pursue for safety concerns.

The vehicle was then spotted a short time later by another HCSO deputy on Highway 27. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled once again and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit followed Highway 27 until the suspect drove down the grass to get to Signal Mountain Road where he struck the deputy’s vehicle who was pursuing him. The collision rendered the deputy’s vehicle inoperable. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident, continued on until the suspect abandoned the car near the 1700 block Dayton Boulevard and ran on foot.

Deputies and additional law enforcement personnel, including Red Bank Police Department and Chattanooga Police Department personnel, responded to the scene to actively search the area for the suspect. HCSO Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drones) and K-9 personnel also responded to the scene to assist with the search efforts. Search efforts eventually culminated around the area of Ashmore Road, in Red Bank.

Todd Payne was taken into custody.

Payne is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving left of center, aggravated assault, careless driving, cutting in traffic, due care, driving on revoked, driving on roadways lanes for traffic, evading, improper passing, leaving scene of accident with damage to vehicle, left of center, passing school bus (illegal), possession of stolen license plate, resisting arrest, unlawful removal of registration, use of stolen plates, failure to maintain lane, following too close, driving under the influence.

Payne also has a current warrant out of Putnam County for escape.