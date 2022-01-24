 Monday, January 24, 2022 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

Monday, January 24, 2022

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday.

Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases at the facility - along with a rise in supply costs.

Salary cost per hour is at an average $39.89 compared to a budgeted $37.58.

Officials said, "Premium differentials were used during the month to enhance staffing resources."

For the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2021, net income for operations was $11,529,917 compared to a budget of $8,902,158 and prior year of $6,909,250.

Officials said, "During fiscal 2022, Erlanger has received over $14.4 million in additional HHS stimulus funding related to COVID-19. The use of this funding to cover COVID-related expenses is being evaluated and has not been reported as income as of Dec. 31, 2021. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, Erlanger reported HHS stimulus funds of $14 million."

Admissions were 9.9 percent less than budget and 1.2 percent under prior year. However, admissions for Children's and Erlanger North exceeded budget and prior year.

Total fund balance is up from $350.7 million last June to $365.9 million now.

 


January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022

Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 38,973 New Cases


A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,116. There are 38,973 new cases reported on Monday, as ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


