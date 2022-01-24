Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday.

Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases at the facility - along with a rise in supply costs.

Salary cost per hour is at an average $39.89 compared to a budgeted $37.58.

Officials said, "Premium differentials were used during the month to enhance staffing resources."

For the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2021, net income for operations was $11,529,917 compared to a budget of $8,902,158 and prior year of $6,909,250.

Officials said, "During fiscal 2022, Erlanger has received over $14.4 million in additional HHS stimulus funding related to COVID-19. The use of this funding to cover COVID-related expenses is being evaluated and has not been reported as income as of Dec. 31, 2021. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, Erlanger reported HHS stimulus funds of $14 million."

Admissions were 9.9 percent less than budget and 1.2 percent under prior year. However, admissions for Children's and Erlanger North exceeded budget and prior year.

Total fund balance is up from $350.7 million last June to $365.9 million now.