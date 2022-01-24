Home On Chamberlain Avenue Destroyed By Fire On Monday Afternoon

A house fire in Highland Park sparked a large-scale response from the Chattanooga Fire Department Monday that spanned several hours and caused major damage.

The resident is safe along with several of her pets, but she lost her home and everything in it.

The call came out at 3:25 p.m. to the 1500 block of Chamberlain Avenue. Responding Blue Shift companies could see heavy smoke on the way to the scene and found that the fire was well-advanced when they arrived.

One resident was home at the time and managed to escape the burning structure. Firefighters quickly rescued several of her pets.

Flames made their way to the newly-renovated house next door so crews worked hard to fight both fires at the same time. Once they got the fire out in the secondary structure, firefighters then started spraying water out of the windows to attack the flames spewing from the primary structure. Aerial operations and crews on the ground also tackled the fire from all angles.

Command rotated companies to allow them to rest for a few minutes. CFD, CPD, Investigations, Supply, HCEMS, EPB, Public Works, Building Department officials, command staff and training staff all played a part in the massive response.

There were no injuries, and the cause will be under investigation.

Between 50-60 firefighters were on the scene.

Structural components were compromised within the home by the fire so the Land Development Office was contacted and an inspector conducted an emergency condemnation. Now the structure will be torn down in an effort to fully extinguish smoldering materials and prevent the fire from rekindling.

Tennessee American Water boostwed water pressure in the area. Partners with the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association helped fill in at fire halls to answer other calls for service in the city.