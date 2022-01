Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PET. TO REVOKE (17000348 POSS ECST COST & FINES)



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL

862 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



COOPER, ANTHONY MACK

3601 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, AMANDA PAIGE

375 LORDS LANDING HILLSBOROUGH,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

FORGERY



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

2512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ARSON)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO



DYER, SECRET SNAY

3484 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION



GREEN, NATHAN DANIEL

6914 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GREER, RODNEY LYNN

222 WALTHAL AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY

1522 E RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122439

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKS, BRIAN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JONES, JOHNATHON WILLIAM

2404 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEBRUN, SHANNON

552 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID

2205 VIOLET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MELTON, DUSTIN MICHAEL

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT C24 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT

1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUGS PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE)



ORMAN, APRIL DAWN

6322 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435755

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



PAYNE, TODD

11 MINT HILL RD SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARELESS DRIVING

CUTTING IN TRAFFIC

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

IMPROPER PASSING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PERRY, JAMES DARRELL

1609 NORTH CHESTER ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SCRIVENS, HEATHER

1400 BOYD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK

195 MYERS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 31707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



SMITH, JOHN DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IDENTITY THEFT



STAMPER, CODY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STINER, CHRISTINE ANN

6153 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



TAYLOR, TYLER JOE

5979 CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, ANNA MARIE

3103 CALHOON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTALKINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENTWORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS6024 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTZUBER, DENZEL M4201 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY