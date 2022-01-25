 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley Announces Run For Hamilton County Commission

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Gene-o Shipley
Gene-o Shipley

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley on Tuesday announced his intention to run for the Hamilton District 1 County Commission Seat currently held by Randy Fairbanks.

His campaign said City Commissioner Shipley "is a one-name celebrity in Soddy Daisy.  He is known for his distinctive voice, love for family, and pouring his heart and soul into Soddy Daisy and the surrounding areas for most of his 66 years. 

 

"As commissioner, he made sure city parks and community centers were well-maintained and always funded for upgrades and safety.

He helped establish and fund the Veterans Memorial Park and, as mayor, supported building the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in 2009."

 

Serving the city of Soddy Daisy for 25 years, Commissioner Shipley stated, “I have never thought of serving the people of Soddy Daisy as a job but rather as a privilege.”

 

Commissioner Shipley is a member of the Alhambra Shriners and the Soddy Masonic Lodge #418.  He is also a member of WWTA Board of Directors and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #43. He is a member of the Soddy Daisy Kid’s Club Hall of Fame, the Soddy Daisy High School Hall of Fame and is a 48-year member of the Oak Street Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy.

 

Commissioner Shipley married his high school classmate, Rita (Dede) Smith, and this year they will celebrate 47 years of marriage. They have two children, Amy and Trey, and share five grandchildren together.

 

Commissioner Shipley said he "looks forward to a clean campaign and spirited debate" against Commissioner Fairbanks. He said he "looks forward to continuing to advocate for District 1’s interests, such as the need for a new Soddy Daisy Middle School."


January 25, 2022

Weston Wamp Says Next County Mayor Should Put Assets In Blind Trust

January 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Watch At Jared's; Poorly Printed $600 Check Gets Through At Walmart

January 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Hamilton County mayoral candidate and entrepreneur Weston Wamp on Tuesday released an update to his Hamilton First agenda, adding additional specific programs "to address important local issues." ... (click for more)

An employee at Jared’s at 2001 Gunbarrel Road said two men walked into the store and asked about a ring but walked towards the watches. She said that one of them pointed to a silver/white Bulova ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PET. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Weston Wamp Says Next County Mayor Should Put Assets In Blind Trust

Hamilton County mayoral candidate and entrepreneur Weston Wamp on Tuesday released an update to his Hamilton First agenda, adding additional specific programs "to address important local issues." Mr. Wamp added sections relating to veteran’s services, crime, transparency and COVID in the Hamilton First expansion. “We named our platform Hamilton First because the specific proposals ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Steals Watch At Jared's; Poorly Printed $600 Check Gets Through At Walmart

An employee at Jared’s at 2001 Gunbarrel Road said two men walked into the store and asked about a ring but walked towards the watches. She said that one of them pointed to a silver/white Bulova watch and asked how much it was. She said they asked to see it and she got it out of the cabinet. She placed the watch on one of the men, named either Travis/Trey, and the other man started ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Chattanooga AD David Blackburn Joins ETSU Football Staff

ETSU Head Football Coach George Quarles announced on Monday afternoon the addition of David Blackburn to the staff as the new Director of Football Operations. Blackburn will join the staff in March prior to the beginning of spring practices. “I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff,” stated Quarles. “David ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors