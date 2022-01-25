Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley Announces Run For Hamilton County Commission

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley on Tuesday announced his intention to run for the Hamilton District 1 County Commission Seat currently held by Randy Fairbanks.

His campaign said City Commissioner Shipley "is a one-name celebrity in Soddy Daisy. He is known for his distinctive voice, love for family, and pouring his heart and soul into Soddy Daisy and the surrounding areas for most of his 66 years.

"As commissioner, he made sure city parks and community centers were well-maintained and always funded for upgrades and safety. He helped establish and fund the Veterans Memorial Park and, as mayor, supported building the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in 2009."

Serving the city of Soddy Daisy for 25 years, Commissioner Shipley stated, “I have never thought of serving the people of Soddy Daisy as a job but rather as a privilege.”

Commissioner Shipley is a member of the Alhambra Shriners and the Soddy Masonic Lodge #418. He is also a member of WWTA Board of Directors and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #43. He is a member of the Soddy Daisy Kid’s Club Hall of Fame, the Soddy Daisy High School Hall of Fame and is a 48-year member of the Oak Street Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy.

Commissioner Shipley married his high school classmate, Rita (Dede) Smith, and this year they will celebrate 47 years of marriage. They have two children, Amy and Trey, and share five grandchildren together.

Commissioner Shipley said he "looks forward to a clean campaign and spirited debate" against Commissioner Fairbanks. He said he "looks forward to continuing to advocate for District 1’s interests, such as the need for a new Soddy Daisy Middle School."