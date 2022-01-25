 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 39.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Rep. Jim Cooper Will Not Seek Re-Election; Hits Republican Redistricting

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Rep. Jim Cooper
Rep. Jim Cooper

 Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) said he is retiring from Congress, while hitting Republican redistricting.

He said, “Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year.

“I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history, making me the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress.

You allowed me to help millions of people while representing our state capital, as well as 30 of our state’s 95 counties.

“Despite my strength at the polls, I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville. No one tried harder to keep our city whole. I explored every possible way, including lawsuits, to stop the gerrymandering and to win one of the three new congressional districts that now divide Nashville. There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates.

“I am announcing my decision promptly so that others have more time to campaign. I will return the individual contributions that I have received for this race so that donors can redirect them as they choose.

“I plan on finishing out my term by maintaining a high level of service to all the 760,000+ people in the 5th congressional district. A member of Congress is only as good as his staff, and I’ve had the very best talent for almost 40 years. They are a joy and a blessing. Many have gone on to great careers inside and outside of government. My 600+ interns over the years are our future leaders.

“I’ve given out my personal cell phone number (615-714-1719) to everyone, unlike almost anyone else in Congress, so that I am accessible, even during COVID. And you have called! It’s been a privilege to hear your thoughts, help cut red tape, and to assist in emergencies.

“Another way I’ve been helping is channeling $9.5 billion in federal funds to the Nashville district in just the last 20 months, far more federal money than ever.

 “Anyone who would like a detailed breakdown of this recent federal aid should contact Cara Ince in my office. And the $9.5 billion does not count the billions of dollars of federal aid that our General Assembly has rejected, or the additional funds from the Infrastructure Act (that no Tennessee GOP federal representative supported).

“Most of my work in the House — the real work of Congress gets no publicity — has been on the Intelligence, Armed Services, Budget and Oversight Committees. I serve on more committees than anyone else while maintaining a nationally-recognized level of civility and bipartisanship, even in these divisive times.

“No one is perfect, and I know I’ve made mistakes. I appreciate those who have educated me and helped me improve. But I am a proud Democrat who refuses to demagogue, and who chooses to be on the right side of history in order to give all our kids a better future. My votes certainly fueled our Republican legislature’s revenge.

“I love the intimacy of solving others’ problems. I am prejudiced, but Tennesseans are the finest people in the world. We include recent arrivals, particularly immigrants, who often have hard lives. I hate the thought that no congressional office may be willing to help them after I leave. One of my remarkable staffers, John Wood, has been a one-man Statue of Liberty for decades.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I am ready to get another job next year and make up for lost time with family and friends. I could not be more excited. Having started as the youngest congressman in America, even after my record tenure I am still only 67 years old.

“For everything there is a season, a time and place under the sun. My time in Congress is ending, but I can’t wait to start the next adventure.”


January 25, 2022

Council Accepting Applications For 2 Openings On Eastern Section Of Court Of Criminal Appeals

January 25, 2022

Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

January 25, 2022

Body Found In River Being Checked For Missing Chattanooga Man


The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee ... (click for more)

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim. In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to ... (click for more)

A body has been found in the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is being checked to see if it is that of a missing Chattanooga man. Forty-year-old Nick Callegari has been missing after going ... (click for more)



Council Accepting Applications For 2 Openings On Eastern Section Of Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after the Honorable Norma McGee Ogle and the Honorable D. Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election. Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney ... (click for more)

Man, 20, Charged With Taking Car From Elderly Relative, Threatening To Kill Her

A 20-year-old Chattanooga man is facing aggravated robbery charges in a case in which an elderly woman was the victim. In the late hours of Saturday evening, law enforcement responded to a robbery call. Police spoke to the woman, who said her relative, Todd L. Thomas, said his “homeboy was in trouble and needed to use her vehicle.” She said Thomas approached her with a knife ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Bad News - Keyen Green Out For Season

Keyen Green’s knee injury turned out to be serious, season-ending serious. Tennessee’s 6-foot-1 graduate post player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Sunday’s 63-55 women’s basketball victory at Georgia and will be out for the remainder of the season. Coach Kellie Harper made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to the news as a “gut punch.” ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard On Naismith Women's Defensive Player Watch List

University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 15 players to the annual Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. So far this season, Howard is leading Kentucky by averaging 19.4 points per game, earning 6.9 rebounds per game with 55 assists, 43 steals, 21 blocks and a team best 22 3-pointers. Howard ... (click for more)


