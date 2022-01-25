January 27, 2022
A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen ... (click for more)
Two prosecutors in the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office resolved the cold case murder of 25-year-old Jose Avenado in Davidson County Criminal Court in Nashville on Thursday.
Executive ... (click for more)
CPD Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in the homicide of Ladarius Howard that happened on Jan. 1.
Zachary Smith was taken into custody in Bridgeport, Al., through a collaborative ... (click for more)
A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen who was doing this and she said she did not, that she was nervous since she was unsure if the person doing this lived in the apartments or not. Police spoke with another resident and she informed ... (click for more)
Two prosecutors in the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office resolved the cold case murder of 25-year-old Jose Avenado in Davidson County Criminal Court in Nashville on Thursday.
Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams said Adam and Ricky Saysongkham both agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and serve six years in prison. District Attorney General ... (click for more)
At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT.
But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)
Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service.
The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs extended their winning streak to four games with a 71-60 victory over the Wofford Terriors Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena, but there was nothing easy about the win that improved UTC’s record to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference.
The loss was the second in a row for Wofford as they dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play, but the ... (click for more)
Solid play on both ends of the floor in the second half helped the No. 18 Tennessee men's basketball come from behind to defeat the Florida Gators, 78-71, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Santiago Vescovi posted a tremendous scoring night with 23 points, tying a career-high. It was his fourth game of 20+ points this season, before this year he only did so once. His ... (click for more)