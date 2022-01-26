Police Blotter: Man Pacing In Road Says He's Protecting His Mom From Gang Violence; Woman Walks Around In Swimsuit To Tone Her Legs

An anonymous caller reported that a black male was pacing in front of her house on Arlington Avenue, but she did not want him to know she had called. As police drove up Arlington Avenue, they could see a black male in a blue shirt and jeans walking in the middle of the street. Police drove up to him and asked him if he was okay, and then asked him to please not walk in the middle of the street. He replied that he was protecting his mom from gang violence, and indicated the house next door on Arlington Avenue as his mother's residence. He identified himself and said he was patrolling in front of his mother's house. He provided police a valid Tennessee ID and agreed to not walk in the middle of the road. The man was left to patrol Arlington Avenue (safely) from the side of the road.

A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police that his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said that he and the woman used to date, but they had been separated for six

months now and she just recently started using his information to obtain the loan. The man said he received a notification on his cell phone that someone signed up for a loan using his personal information. He also said that someone changed his PO Box address and applied for a new Bank of America debit card. The man said that he contacted the bank and informed them of the fraud activity. He said he doesn't have any evidence of his accusations against his ex-girlfriend, besides that she's his ex and would do this to him. He told police he was going to close his bank account until the incident is resolved. He couldn't give police any other information about his ex, besides her first and last name.

A clerk at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police a shorter, thin black male with an orange and white hat, stole some beer by putting it in a black golf bag. The clerk said the same man had been in there before; he just changed what bag he used. The clerk told police that she did not know which way he left, but she thought he was on foot, She said she did not know how much beer he took, but said he took most of a row of beer of several brands, including several 25 oz. Bud Ice cans. She also said there was a time delay of at least 10 minutes since the theft occurred. Police were not able to locate the man.

A Walden security guard who was working at the Hamilton County Courthouse, 600 Market St., told police she was sitting near the door on the Cherry Street side of the building when she heard a loud crash. She said she went to check on the sound and observed that one of the glass doors on the side of the building had been broken. Police searched the building and determined that it was unlikely anyone had made entry. Someone had used a large rock, that was inside the doorway, to break the window. There was a security camera pointing directly at the doorway where this occurred, but police were unable to review footage at the time. HCSOs watch commander was notified and responded to the scene.

A man on Hooker Road told police a black male was attempting to kick in his neighbor's door. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone matching the description he gave. Officers contacted a white female in the apartment where it was reported the man was trying to kick in the door. She refused service from police. The woman said, "I'm white and live in the projects."

Police received an anonymous call about possible squatters on Rossville Boulevard. Police encountered two men inside an abandoned building. Both men said they did not mean any harm - they are simply homeless and were looking for a place to stay. Police attempted to contact the property owner and were unsuccessful. Neither man had active warrants for their arrest, and both were asked to leave the property. They left on foot without incident.

An employee at Mainstay Suites, 7030 Amin Dr., contacted police about a trespass warning for one of the hotel tenants. Police spoke with the man, who said he would leave and not return.

A disorder was reported at the Dollar Thrifty, 1700 Shepherd Road. A driver from First Response Towing told police that an employee of the Dollar Thrifty requested that an RV camper and a van that sat in their parking lot overnight be towed off the property. The driver said that he went around noon to knock on the door of the RV camper to tell the owner that he had an hour from 12:17 p.m. to move the RV, as well as the van. The driver said that when he attempted to make contact with the RV owner, no one answered the door. The driver said he then attempted to hook the van onto the trailer and a woman proceeded to get into the driver's seat of the van and tried to drive off while he was loading the van onto the trailer. The driver said that before police arrived, the RV owner called a second towing company to come and pick up the van. The RV owner agreed to move both the RV camper as well as the van off the property.

A disorder was reported at the Bubble Tea restaurant, 407 Broad St. Police spoke with a man who was sitting outside the restaurant and informed him that someone had called in saying that he was harassing people and causing a disorder. The man said he was not doing any of that. He said that someone called him a racist name and he got upset. Police informed him that's a valid reason to become upset, but they cannot have him sitting outside the business causing problems for others

in the area. Police then asked the man where he stays usually and he said he had just gotten out of Silverdale three days ago and he was homeless. Police asked him if it would be a problem to move along to somewhere else and he said that it would be no problem at all. He gathered his items and left the area.

A suspicious woman was reported in the parking lot at the mall on Hamilton Place Boulevard. Police spoke with and identified the woman, who was wandering throughout the parking lot aimlessly. She told police she needed to catch a ride downtown; however, she changed her mind and decided to leave the area on foot.

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Hickory Valley Road. Police spoke with a woman and her separated husband. She told police she got into a verbal disorder with her separated husband and then he kicked over a mop bucket. The man said he got into a verbal disorder with her and then he walk out of the apartment. The man left for the night.

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious woman on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police

spoke to and identified the woman, a white female, who was walking around in a swimsuit on a

sunny 74 degree temperature day. The woman did not have any medical complaints and said she did not need police assistance. Police asked about her clothing attire and she said she was trying to tone her legs. Police did not detect any crime and the woman was allowed to go on her way.