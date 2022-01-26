96-Year-Old Man Dies After Accident On Rossville Boulevard On Tuesday

A 96-year-old man died after an accident on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard.

A Dodge was in the southbound turn lane in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard waiting to make a left turn. Another Dodge was traveling north also in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard.

As the second Dodge entered the intersection, the first Dodge turned left in front, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the first Dodge was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash. He later succumbed to those injuries.