Virginia Anne Manson Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County School Board District 11

Virginia Anne Manson formally announced her candidacy for Hamilton County School Board, District 11.

Ms. Manson said she is bringing a new perspective to the School Board in 2022 - Parents Know Best.

Ms. Manson is a wife, mother of three, and grandmother of three born and raised in Chattanooga. Her nearly two-decade-long professional career in private school administration brings knowledge and experience to the School Board in 2022, she said.

Ms. Manson said she "focuses on the truth that parents know what’s best for their children and that parents need a voice in the education that will shape their child’s future."





