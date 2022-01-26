3 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 725 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 725 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 812 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 85,959.

There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 980.

It is reported the deaths were two males and one female; all white; one age 61-70, and two age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 274 in Hamilton County, up from 261 on Tuesday.

Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 122 Hamilton County inpatients and 46 patients are in ICU, up from 39 on Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 78,848, which is 92 percent. There are 6,131 active cases, compared to 6,190 on Tuesday.