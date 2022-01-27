Georgia Has 93 More Coronavirus Deaths And 17,145 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 93 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,375.

There are 17,145 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,808,462 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 102,228, which is an increase of 646 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,429 cases, up 167; 106 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 4,887 cases, up 13; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,342 cases, up 25; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,429 cases, up 152; 152 deaths

Whitfield County: 25,891 cases, up 207; 340 deaths