Two More Hamilton County Schools Go To Remote Learning

Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following Hamilton County schools have shifted to remote learning:

School Dates

Bess T. Shepherd Elementary Jan.

Jan. 28-

28-Feb. 1 (Friday - Tuesday)Soddy Daisy Middle School31 (Friday - Monday)

All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled.

Each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

Officials said, "Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority. Therefore, our COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements. We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies."