 Thursday, January 27, 2022 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future legislation.

The committee was formed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) in May of 2021 to investigate the federal government’s immigration program within Tennessee.

The committee heard testimony regarding immigration in Tennessee during four meetings held between June and November of that year.

Those meetings culminated in this report.


January 27, 2022

Commercial Strip Center, Offices Planned On Signal Mountain Road

January 27, 2022

State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

January 27, 2022

County Health Department Warns Of False Health Information Being Circulated


A commercial strip center and professional offices are planned on a tract on Signal Mountain Road. The project is planned for several properties in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and ... (click for more)

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified by community members that false health information is currently circulating online. Officials emphasized that the Hamilton County Health ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Commercial Strip Center, Offices Planned On Signal Mountain Road

A commercial strip center and professional offices are planned on a tract on Signal Mountain Road. The project is planned for several properties in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and a property in the 100 block of Russell Avenue. The 1.44-acre site is currently vacant. Travis R. Poole is seeking re-zoning for the property. The property owner is Charles M. McCurdy. (click for more)

State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future legislation. The committee was formed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) in May of 2021 to investigate the federal government’s immigration ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Auburn Stuns Lady Vols, 71-61

Auburn, using a swarming, double-teaming defense forced Tennessee into 20 turnovers and won, 71-61, over the #4 Lady Vols. The game started with Tennessee 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference and Auburn 0-7. Tennessee led by a point at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 23-11 in the second quarter. The Lady Vols seemed on the verge of righting ... (click for more)

SoCon Win Streak Ends For UTC Women

Chattanooga’s women’s basketball team fell 76-53 to the Wofford Terriers inside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Thursday night. The Mocs dropped to 6-15, 4-2 SoCon as the Terriers snapped the Mocs’ four-game win streak. With the win, Wofford improves to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in league play. Abbey Cornelius posted a game-high 14 points. Karsen Murphy came off the bench ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors