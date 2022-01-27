State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future legislation.

The committee was formed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) in May of 2021 to investigate the federal government’s immigration program within Tennessee.

The committee heard testimony regarding immigration in Tennessee during four meetings held between June and November of that year. Those meetings culminated in this report.