Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO

2419 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAL, JACOB C

2224 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONBOWENS, DEMONTE JERREL2213 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONBROOKS, ROKEISHA RACHELLE733 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH32 CHARLSIE TR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN300 MCGILL CEMETERY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)BUCKLES, ALISA RUTH1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 34373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYCAREATHERS, GRADY JOE1118 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023744Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONNORS, JONATHAN CORY1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOX, WILLIE ROY6631 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374161204Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCROWDER, JUSTIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDAVIS, TRAVIS JAYPO BOX 671 ROSSVILLE, 307413572Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEAN, LIZZIE F2622 BERKEY DRIVE RED BANK, 37404Age at Arrest: 75 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE2407 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)DIAZ, FELIPE602 BACON TRAIL EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYERVIN, TAD1165 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)EVANS, SHANNON ROSE701 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT ON POLICE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)FAIRCHILD, RICHARD CAMERON30 PAULMAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVFILIPPO, JOHNATHAN LEE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSS OF METHFLICK, FREDERICK ALAN920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE1420 CRAWFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FULLER, JEREMY ALLEN125 EMERALD POINTE LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)GREEN, RACHEL DIANE208 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE404 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUTSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE160 WHITE OAKL CREEK RD ROBBINS, 37852Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN788LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, ALLEN TAYLORHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHJEROME, SEAN ROBERT4110 TRAINING BLVD SW APT 146 HUNTSVILLE, 35805Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYJOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)JOHNSON, ROGER ALTON1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWKING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELILES, ADDISON SCOTT922 HOAGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL2305 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFALSE REPORTSLOVELADY, ELIJAH ZURIEL151 HIGH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUCAS, KATHLEEN E5151 WATERLEVEL HIGHWAY CLEAVLAND, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA COMCCONKEY, AUSTIN JACOB4241 BROWDER SCHOOL ROAD LENOIR CITY, 377718534Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPEFURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINORMENDOZA- PABLO, RICARDO JESUS3909 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMILLARD, JANET L727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, THOMAS EDWARD105 MALCOLM LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772532Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARENEAL, JESSICA5111 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD4529 HANCOCK RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374163200Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, AARON THOMAS4511 DELASHMIT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARKER, AMIE BROOK9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARPATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE5465 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161658Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVOP THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000PHELPS, DUSTIN A57 BROOKDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS/CAPIAS RECKLESS DRIVINGALIAS/CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDEDROSSELL, JUSTIN BRICE1750 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEXTON, JAMES GLENN1642 SUGAR VALLEY ROAD NW CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSLUDER, RANDY EDWARDHOMELESS , 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, KELVIN404 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERSMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)FAILURE TO APPEARSTALLING, COREY6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTARR, GREGORY EDWARD810 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDSTOGLIN, LACY OSHEA1414 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHOMAS, ROBERT L727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHORNHILL, TERRANCE JEROME3921 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGTRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE44 CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OVER 2500THEFT UNDER 1000WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL123 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWEBB, CHRISTOPHER ANDREWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySOLICITATION OF A MINORYOTHER, VANDER LEE928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)