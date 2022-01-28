Nashville DA Named To Handle Soddy Daisy Shooting Case In Which DA Pinkston Asked Probe Of Coty Wamp Involvement In Case

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has been named to handle the prosecution of a shooting case in Soddy Daisy in which DA Neal Pinkston asked the TBI to look into the involvement in the case of attorney Coty Wamp, who is running against him in the current election.

Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley signed the order on the appointment of the district attorney pro temp.

DA Pinkston had asked the Board of Professional Responsibility for a ruling on if he had a conflict in handling the case. the BPR replied that there could be a conflict. DA Pinkston then recused himself.

DA Pinkston said he brought in the TBI after Soddy Daisy Police said witnesses in the case had changed their story from the initial statements.

Ms. Wamp said she had received a call from local businessman Jeff Cannon saying the state had the wrong man. He said she talked to witnesses on the phone who insisted that was true.

In the case, Hugo Garcia Padilla is charged. Soddy Daisy Police said they were given that name and his Hixson address and he and his truck were at his home.

Witnesses now say the shooter was Hugo Garcia Robles.

A motion to appoint a district attorney pro temp says DA Pinkston on Jan. 6 to look into the facts of the case as well as "possible issues of witness tampering and obstruction of justice."

It says the issues of witness tampering and obstruction of justice "may involve a political opponent of District Attorney Neal Pinkston in the upcoming May 2022 primary election for district attorney general."