Police Blotter: Woman Sells Wrecked Car With Tag On It, Then Gets Speeding Ticket; Woman Says People Are Knocking On Her Door Then Running Away

A woman on Grace Avenue told police she was in an accident and the vehicle was towed and she allowed the vehicle to be sold. She said she left her license plate on the vehicle when sold. She said she has now received a speeding ticket for that vehicle with her license plate still on it. She does not know who bought the vehicle and wants them to stop using her license plate. Police

entered the license plate as stolen into NCIC. There is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police someone had shoplifted beer. They said the person was the same one who is believed to have shoplifted there before. The suspect was described as a black male between 40-50 years old wearing a red ball cap, black and gray jacket, black pants and a red and yellow backpack. They said the person came in and loaded two cases and some individual beers into the bag before walking out the front door. The person was last seen headed north on Willow Street. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police she noticed some scratches on the passenger side front door handle that appear as if someone was trying to get into her vehicle. She said these scratches were not there the day before. There is no suspect information. She told police that within the last two weeks someone had entered the vehicle and rummaged through the glove box, but they did not take anything. She said she did not report that incident. Police are placing this address on the Watch List.

* * *

A man on Pierce Avenue told police his son was refusing to leave. The son agreed to leave and went to the sidewalk to wait for his ride. The disorder was over.

* * *

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police that she and her husband live there and one of their vehicles was entered sometime overnight. She said they last saw it around 7 p.m. the night before and discovered this around 7:45 a.m. She said the vehicle was left locked, but there was no damage, so she's not sure how someone got in it. She said the bill of aale (pink slip) was taken, along with her husband's wallet, which contained some of her belongings as well.

* * *

A man reported a disorder on Moss Drive between him and his girlfriend. He called again to say he and his girlfriend were in a verbal disorder; however, he no longer needed police, due to him going back to work. When police arrived, he told them that the disagreement was only verbal and no physical altercation took place. Police then spoke to his girlfriend and she said that the argument was only verbal and that, "He didn't touch me."

* * *

An employee at Boss Burgers, 620 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police that he walked to the back of the property and saw a man sleeping next door. The man woke up and was startled. The employee said the man had a few choice words to share with him. The employee said that he has known the man for a long time and he has never acted like this before. Police spoke to the man and he apologized and explained he was asleep and was startled.

* * *

An employee of Metro Lawn Care told police they were working at the First Horizon Bank, 4757 Hwy. 58, and while at the bank someone stole two backpack leaf blowers from the back of his work truck. The employee said he did not see anyone take the items. He said the blowers were made by Stihl and worth around $1,200. Police checked with the bank about accessing the security cameras. Police were informed the security officer would review the footage and notify police of anything suspicious. The employee was told to contact police if he had anything further to add.

* * *

The owner of Splendid Printing, 1506 Wilder St., told police that someone stole the catalytic converter and license plate off of their vehicle, a Ford F150. He said they had not driven the truck in a week, so it is unknown when the theft occurred. There is no suspect information. Police entered the plate as stolen into NCIC.



* * *

Police spoke with a man and woman who were seen possibly shoplifting from Dillards, 7001 Shallowford Road. Both were questioned about the incident. After speaking with the couple and Dillards' employees, both the man and woman were trespassed from Dillards.

* * *



A man on East 5th Street told police he was alerted by his landlord that his vehicle had been vandalized. He discovered that someone had broken the passenger side window of his Infiniti G35. The man said nothing was taken. Another vehicle in the lot was also vandalized, but no victim was located. Security doing rounds initially noticed the damage at 8:30 a.m. Security's previous round at 7 a.m. did not notice the damage. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue told police about some suspicious activity that has been happening at her house. She said she often will have people knock on her doors and windows and then run away.

She said that she does not know who they are and that she wants her house to be put on the Watch List for two weeks. Police told her that the next time this occurs she should call police back so these people can be identified. This residence has been placed on the Watch List for two weeks.