Weather Causing Traffic And Power Issues, Especially In Higher Elevations; Back Side Of Walden's Ridge Gets Big Snow

Weather conditions were adversely affecting roads and causing some power outages in some parts of the Chattanooga area on Monday morning.

It began spitting snow in downtown Chattanooga late Monday morning, but lots of it had already accumulated on the back side of Walden's Ridge.

Jim Robbins reported 5.6 inches at his Walden's Ridge location, where the temps took a big drop to 27 degrees.

Nick Wilson of Hamilton County EMS said early Monday morning, "Please if at all possible stay at home and off the roads.

"There are many roads that are becoming impacted by the weather - especially in higher elevations.

"Reports from Walden’s Ridge/Signal Mountain areas are having lots of issues.

"Aso note that the W Road and Roberts Mill Road are closed.



"Weather is impacting not only roadways but causing trees to fall creating power line issues as well."

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

1100 Signal Mountain Boulevard

1037 Balmoral Drive

917 Cherokee Boulevard (Stringers Ridge Tunnel)

W Road

5900 Browntown Road

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.





