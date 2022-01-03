 Monday, January 3, 2022 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Weather Causing Traffic And Power Issues, Especially In Higher Elevations; Back Side Of Walden's Ridge Gets Big Snow

Monday, January 3, 2022

  • Back side of Walden's Ridge

    - photo by Jim Robbins

  • Back side of Walden's Ridge

    - photo by Jim Robbins

  • Back side of Walden's Ridge

    - photo by Jim Robbins

  • Back side of Walden's Ridge

    - photo by Jim Robbins

Weather conditions were adversely affecting roads and causing some power outages in some parts of the Chattanooga area on Monday morning.

It began spitting snow in downtown Chattanooga late Monday morning, but lots of it had already accumulated on the back side of Walden's Ridge.

Jim Robbins reported 5.6 inches at his Walden's Ridge location, where the temps took a big drop to 27 degrees.

Nick Wilson of Hamilton County EMS said early Monday morning, "Please if at all possible stay at home and off the roads.

"There are many roads that are becoming impacted by the weather - especially in higher elevations.

"Reports from Walden’s Ridge/Signal Mountain areas are having lots of issues.

"Aso note that the W Road and Roberts Mill Road are closed.

"Weather is impacting not only roadways but causing trees to fall creating power line issues as well."

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

  • 1100 Signal Mountain Boulevard
  • 1037 Balmoral Drive
  • 917 Cherokee Boulevard (Stringers Ridge Tunnel)
  • W Road
  • 5900 Browntown Road

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.




January 3, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

January 3, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 27-Jan. 2

January 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 27-Jan. 2: WHITECOTTON JUSTIN MICHEAL W/M 27 MISD OFFICER DURHAM SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA MCDANIEL 2ND ROY LEON W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN AGG ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, JUDITH FAYE GLENDALE AVE OOLTEWAH, Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROGDON, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 27-Jan. 2: WHITECOTTON JUSTIN MICHEAL W/M 27 MISD OFFICER DURHAM SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA MCDANIEL 2ND ROY LEON W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN AGG ASSAULT FVA GLIBERT ANDREW EDMONSON W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER CAMP FAILURE TO APPEAR TAYLOR RODNEY DEWANE B/M 52 FELONY DTF POSS. W INTENT TO DIST/ PROBATION VIOLATION HURT CHAD FRANKIN ... (click for more)

Opinion

Col. Willard Sisson Was A Driving Force Behind Patriotic Events In Chattanooga

One of Chattanooga’s most patriotic citizens passed away the last day of 2021. Col. Willard Sisson had a long and distinguished military career in addition to being a loan officer of Chattanooga Federal Savings and Loan Association. Chattanooga Federal president Arnold Chambers said the bank's success was in large part because of Col. Sisson’s leadership. He also served as president ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Zach's Still Active

Chattanooga’s Zach Wamp, who represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district quite well from 1995 to 2011, is still active in Washington politics, and recently signed a letter praising the efforts of a Congressional committee that is investigating “the Capitol insurrection riots” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, this shortly before Donald Trump would surrender the Presidency. ... (click for more)

Sports

Four Mocs Advance to Day 2 Of Southern Scuffle

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Fabian Gutierrez led a group of four Mocs who advanced to day two of the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. Gutierrez posted three wins, including two pins, at 125 and will compete in the semifinals at 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, Jan. 2. As a team, Chattanooga is 10th overall with 34 points. Missouri has a 22-point ... (click for more)

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors